‘Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2’ To Premiere On Disney+; Read Details Here

Disney is all set to give its viewers a look into the making of the much-loved princess movie, Frozen 2. The makers will be releasing a series on Disney+Hotstar, where they are expected to provide details about the hard work that went into creating the film Frozen 2.

The first episode of the series, called Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, is expected to be launched on June 26, 2020, at 12:01 am according to pacific time and 3:01 am according to the Eastern Standard Time.

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 release time

Frozen 2 is one of the most loved Disney movies of all time. The animated movie is loved not just for its plot but also for the way it has pulled off the animation and structure with intricate details. The makers of the film had previously revealed the hard work with which they had delivered the piece.

In the most recent developments, Disney has decided to showcase how the entire process of making such a fine animated film is carried out. Through a six-episode series, the makers will present the audience with behind-the-scenes footage of Frozen 2. The first episode, called Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, will talk about the cast recording sessions related to the songs Into The Unknown and Some Things Never Change. The first episode will be released on June 26, at 12:01 am PT and 3:01 am EST.

The following episodes will be released on the Friday of every week. The second episode of the series is expected to cover the song Lost in the Woods. By the end of the sixth episode, the series is expected to cover everything including the grand premiere.

About Frozen 2

Frozen 2 is an animated film released in the year 20119. The plot of this film revolves around the lives of two sisters, one of whom is gifted with the power of snow and ice. The gifted sister, Elsa, sets out in search of her destiny to the place which keeps attracting her in eerie ways. Frozen 2 has been directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee and stars like Kristeen Bell and Idina Menzel have lent their voice to the lead characters.

