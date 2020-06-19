'Into The Wild' Bus Removed As 'Operation Yuntan' Takes Place; Locals Sad

A helicopter has now lifted the "Into the Wild" bus out of the woods. The bus derives its name from the famous 2007 movie of the same title and has been in Alaskan woods for a long time. It attracts a large number of tourists due to its connection to the movie but the catch is that most of the people die before reaching the bus. The matter had become a concern for public health and safety. Thus the bus was removed and will no longer excite people to risk their lives in search for it.

Into the Wild, 2007 is a cult classic movie based on the love for travelling like a hippy and being free. The main character in the movie Christopher McCandless played by Emile Hirsch leaves his mundane life behind to travel. He decides to burn his money, run away from his regular life, and live in nature. At the end of the movie, Chris reaches Alaska and travels into the woods where he finds a bus and starts living in the bus. Chris eventually ends up dying on the bus at the end of the movie.

The movie has since inspired many travellers to live such a life and also to go find that bus. But Alaskan terrain is extremely harsh and unforgiving and has resulted in the death of many people who aim to find that bus. Finally, the bus was evacuated from the spot by an Army National Guard heavy-lift helicopter. The officials talked about how it was bitter-sweet to remove the bus but it had to be done to keep travellers safe.

Operation Yutan

The entire operation was called “Operation Yutan” because Yutan Construction company had left that bus behind late in the 1960s. The officials revealed that the bus will be moved to a safe place but couldn't exactly reveal where it would go. This news is going to come as a sad surprise to all the people who still had plans to go see the bus. It has been revealed that 15 bus-related incidents have happened in the place so far and many of these people are still lost while some were found dead.

Promo Pic Credit: ITW's Instagram

