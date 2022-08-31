Inventing Anna: Netflix Invites Legal Trouble, Erstwhile Friend Of Anna Delvey Files Suit

Netflix has invited legal trouble over its series Inventing Anna after former Vanity Fair staffer and erstwhile friend of Anna Delvey, filed a defamation lawsuit against the giant streamer. The lawsuit filed by Rachel DeLoache Williams claimed that Anna's life was falsely depicted in the series as “unethical,” “greedy,” “snobbish” and “disloyal.”

Before proceeding further with the story, it is pertinent to note that as per the New York Post, Williams was a friend of Anna Sorokin, the convicted con artist at the center of the show. Williams was defrauded out of $62,000 and wrote a Vanity Fair article and a book about the experience.

Defamation suit filed against Netflix for its series Inventing Anna

The giant streamer that has been slapped with a defamation lawsuit has adapted the series from a New York magazine article about Sorokin. As per Variety, the lawsuit, filed in federal court in Delaware on Monday, also stated that the series depicts 16 separate sets of defamatory statements about Williams.

The International media outlet claimed that the suit allegedly stated Williams was shown as mooching off Sorokin, abandoning her in Morocco, hiding her own role in facilitating Sorokin’s arrest, and other “contemptible” conduct.

Alexander Rufus-Isaacs, Williams’ attorney, defended the same and said how she has suffered a tremendous online backlash in the wake of the series. In an interview with Variety, Rufus-Isaacs said, "If you want to base a character on a real person, and you want to make them a baddie, don’t use their real name. I wish creatives would understand that. If they want to make an unpleasant character, they can’t use a real person’s name unless everything they say is absolute gospel.”

Earlier, in an interview with Vanity Fair in February, Williams faulted Netflix and producer Shonda Rhimes for “trying to straddle the divide between fact and fiction.” Calling out the "convenient narrative" that is being projected on the digital space, Williams said, "I think that’s a particularly dangerous space. It’s a really convenient narrative people are projecting. But when you do that, you have to recognize you’re not looking for truth.”



IMAGE: Instagram/inventinganna/Unsplash