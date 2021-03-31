'Invincible': Find Out How Many Episodes Will Be There In Steven Yeun's Superhero Show

The much-awaited series Invincible has finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 26, 2021, with its first three episodes. The show revolves around the life of Mark Grayson, who is the son of the Earth’s most powerful hero, and how he starts discovering his own powers. Read along and find out how many episodes will feature in season one of the show and more.

How many episodes in Invincible?

The three of its hour-long episodes were released at once on March 26. Now, the series will be followed by five more episodes, which makes it a total of eight episodes. The next five Invincible episodes will also be hour-long in length and release every Friday, on the streaming platform across 200 countries.

The show has a huge voice cast which includes Zazie Beetz, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, and Mahershala Ali among others. The show is supervised by Jeff Allen and created by Robert Kirkman, and based on the Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley and Cory Walker authored novel of the same name.

The show is premised around the life of Mark Grayson, who is like any other seventeen years old boy but the only difference is that he is the son of the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. A while after his seventeenth birthday, Mark starts to develop his own superpowers and starts getting a glimpse of his father’s world. The titular character is voiced by Oscar-nominated Minari star Steven Yeun, while his father Bolan Grayson is voiced by Zack Snyder's Justice League and Spider-Man: Far From Home fame JK Simmons and his mother Debbie Grayson is voiced by Grey’s Anatomy and Killing Eve alum, Sandra Oh.

Mark’s father is the Earth’s strongest hero who was born on the planet Viltrum and then arrived on planet Earth, close to 20 years before the series begins as the planet’s protector. His mother Debbie is a realtor who has eventually accepted the fact that she is married to a superhero and the usual adventures do not trouble her anymore.

Promo Image Courtesy: Still from Invincible Trailer