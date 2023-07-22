Invincible Season 2 Teaser Out, Show To Premiere On This Date

The first teaser of Invincible Season 2 was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 22, amid fanfare. It re-introduces us to familiar characters. The adult animated show’s star-studded voice cast includes Steven Yeun, Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen and more. .

3 things you need to know

The first season of Invincible made its debut on Amazon Prime Video on 25 March 2021.

It told the origin story of the teenage superhero Invincible.

The first episode of Season 2 will be out on November 3.

Mark Grayson uncovers new secrets

The teaser of Invincible Season 2 is an intense affair. Going by it, the show will unravel a far more dramatic chapter in Mark's life than the first part. The teaser indicates that the young hero's future will come under a cloud because of the events that unfolded in the last season. In the short clip, Walton Goggins' Cecil says that Invincible will only be let to fight "on a very short leash."

The teaser also confirms the return of Doc Seismic and the Immortal. The latter was torn in half by Omni-Man in the season 1 finale. A new range of superpowered adversaries will be introduced in the second season.

Invincible Season 2 is to release in two parts

Season 2 of Invincible comes more than two and a half years after the first part. It will begin the first half of its eight-episode run on November 3. New episodes will be released every week. The second part of Season 2 will then debut in early 2024 following a mid-season break.

Invincible is a superhero show from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. It is based on the comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. The series follows seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who is just like any other guy his age except for the fact that his father Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) is the most powerful superhero on the planet.