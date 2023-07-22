Invincible Season 2 Teaser Out, Show To Premiere On This Date

Quick links:
The first episode of Season 2 of Invincible will be out on November 3. (Image: Amazon Prime Video)
The first teaser of Invincible Season 2 was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 22, amid fanfare. It re-introduces us to familiar characters. The adult animated show’s star-studded voice cast includes Steven Yeun, Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen and more. .
3 things you need to know
The teaser of Invincible Season 2 is an intense affair. Going by it, the show will unravel a far more dramatic chapter in Mark's life than the first part. The teaser indicates that the young hero's future will come under a cloud because of the events that unfolded in the last season. In the short clip, Walton Goggins' Cecil says that Invincible will only be let to fight "on a very short leash."
The teaser also confirms the return of Doc Seismic and the Immortal. The latter was torn in half by Omni-Man in the season 1 finale. A new range of superpowered adversaries will be introduced in the second season.
Season 2 of Invincible comes more than two and a half years after the first part. It will begin the first half of its eight-episode run on November 3. New episodes will be released every week. The second part of Season 2 will then debut in early 2024 following a mid-season break.
Invincible is a superhero show from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. It is based on the comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. The series follows seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who is just like any other guy his age except for the fact that his father Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) is the most powerful superhero on the planet.