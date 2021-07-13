'IRL-In Real Love': Tinder To Collaborate With Netflix For India's 1st Dating Reality Show

The world's most popular dating app Tinder has joined hands with the online streaming platform Netflix for an upcoming dating reality show. Tinder has come aboard as the official casting partner with Netflix for its first-ever Indian dating reality show, IRL: In Real Love. Known for producing popular dating shows like Indian Matchmaking, Love is Blind, and Too Hot to Handle, IRL: In Real Love will be produced by Monozygotic.

How to apply for IRL: In Real Love through Tinder?

This July, singles on Tinder can apply for IRL: In Real Love by just making one Right Swipe in-app. Swipe Cards will appear in between Tinder members' stack of potential matches - so all they need to do is Swipe Right on the in-app casting callout and they will be redirected to a registration page.

Interested? Sounds like a good time for members to also get those bios spruced up!

1. LET YOUR BIO PAINT THE REAL YOU – Don’t shy away from showing off the different shades of your personality.

2. ALL EYES (should be) ON YOU – Show us what you’ve got with some of your amazing single shots on Tinder. We’re affirmative that you can win hearts, let your profile picture too.

3. THERE’S NO OTHER WAY THAN BEING SINGLE, FOR REAL – To be on IRL you’ve got to be single. Get actively looking for sparks on Tinder!

Taru Kapoor, General Manager of Tinder and Match Group, India, in a statement said, "Tinder is thrilled to partner with Netflix to offer this generation’s hopeful romantics a chance to go after a flame that can’t be put out. Right from the casting process to its distinctive dating format, this show brings to the table, an opportunity to experience new connections, some heartbreaks, unmatched chemistry, and a whole lot of fun. With Tinder’s diverse community of young singletons actively looking for real sparks, this show will provide them with exactly that and more. It’s a perfect match!."

Meanwhile, Tanya Bami, Director, International Originals, Netflix India, said, “IRL: In Real Love is an indigenous dating format and the association with Tinder will help us keep it as real as the times today. Authenticity is key to any reality series and Tinder will help us find a cast whose preferences and choices will enable us to understand the everyday dating conundrums. We can’t wait for the Tinder members to swipe right for IRL: In Real Love on Netflix!”

Image-PR

