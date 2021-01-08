Is 'A Teacher' Based On A True Story? Which Case Is It Inspired From In Real Life?

American drama TV miniseries, A Teacher has created a buzz among fans. The story is about a teacher and a young student who start an illicit affair. As the show is getting popularity, more people are wondering “Is A Teacher based on a true story?” Here is information about it, read on.

Is A Teacher a true story?

According to a report in Entertainment Weekly, A Teacher is not based on a true story. The series is based on a film of the same title, created by Hannah Fidell. Reportedly, even though the series is not based on any specific real-life story, there are several cases that inspired the show. According to the media portal, lead actor Kate Mara said that a number of similar stories have happened in real life, one just has to google it.

She told the media portal, “All you have to do is Google-search it, and it is sort of endless”. Nick Robinson, the male lead in the series agreed with Mara, the portal added. The actor reportedly said that Mary Kay Letourneau's case is probably the most famous one, but similar stories happen all the time. Nick told the media portal that he does not know what the fascination is, but it is dangerous and a taboo and wrong.

A Teacher story

The plot of A Teacher revolves around Claire Wilson, who is a popular young high school English teacher. She starts an affair with her student, Eric Walker who is 17 years of age and is a high school senior.

Claire is unhappy in her marriage and confides in Eric, who is going through a breakup. The miniseries explores the complexities and consequences of a predatory relationship between a teacher and her student. Will they be able to realise what is wrong before it is too late? What will happen if someone finds out about the two?

A Teacher episodes

A Teacher has a total of 10 episodes and is available to stream on Disney plus Hotstar and Hulu. The series is directed by Hannah Fidell, Gillian Robespierre and Andrew Neel. The show stars Kate Mara and Nick Robinson in the lead roles.

