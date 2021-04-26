Is Adam Leaving 'Young And Restless'? Will He Stick Around Genoa City? Find Out

While the soap opera series Young and Restless have been managing to keep the fans engaged with its plot twist and turns, fans of the show are now speculating about Mark Grossman's character Adam Newman's fate in the show. In the last few episodes of Young and Restless, fans witnessed that Adam has two murder charges looming over him and he may have to serve jail time. Ever since this plot twist, people are asking whether the prodigal son stay in the city or will he leave?

What happens to Adam on Young and Restless?

According to the current running plot of the soap opera, Mark Grossman's character is facing severe allegations after he was apparently framed by Chelsea for the attempted murder of a detective. In the last few episodes, viewers witnessed Adam hiding out from the cops in his ranch when he has visions of Sharon and Chelsea who he has wronged in the past. After having a conversation with these imaginary figures, Adam comes to the conclusion that he needs to right his actions in the future. The April 15 episode of the series shows Victor visiting the Newman ranch where he unexpectedly finds Adam hiding and they both end up having a deep conversation.

He tells Victor that he plans to leave Genoa city in order to escape from the police and prison time. He also reveals that he plans to pull out his son Connor from boarding school and both of them will settle on Newman's farm. Victor warns Adam of the danger related to his escape plan, but Adam reassures him that all will be fine and to just trust him in his decisions. The last episode of the series shows Adam planning to leave the city but he has not departed yet.

Is Adam leaving Young and Restless?

While Adam may be leaving the town, it does not seem like he is going to be leaving the show for good. Firstly, Marc Grossman has not yet announced his departure from the show on his social media handles and secondly, the show since it started airing has several times showed Adam's exit only for him to make a dramatic entry a few episodes later. One of the biggest exits from Young and Restless was in 2016 when Justin Hartley who then played Adam went missing and people thought he was dead. In 2019, Marc entered the show as Adam and has not yet hinted of his departure from the show.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Marc Grossman Instagram)