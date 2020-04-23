Is 'All American' A True Story? Read To Know All The Details

All American is a series that was released in the year 2018. The show was based on the story of Spencer James, an American football player. It stars Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Greta Onieogou, Michael Evans Behling and Cody Christian.

Is All American a true story?

The story of All American is loosely based on the life of Spencer Paysinger, who is a former NFL player. He played in teams like Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and New York Giants. While being a part of the New York Giants, Spencer earned a Super Bowl ring in the year 2012. He took retirement from the game and is now working as the executive consultant on the series.

What true story is All American inspired by?

Spencer Paysinger earned his name and fame because he owned the skill of knowing how to play both sides of the field. As per an entertainment portal, he had the ability to play both the wide receiver on offence and safety on defence when he was in high-school. However, his recruitment in the show is different than that of his real life.

While the show had Spencer live at Coach Baker's home, Paysinger's family is well connected to Beverly Hills High School. The weight room of the school is known as Paysinger Family Weight Room.

Spencer Paysinger talked about how he liked the representation of his story in the show. In an interview, he revealed that he likes how the series shows the stereotypes between the two suburbs of L.A. They also have wonderfully portrayed high school football. He had said in the interview with a sports portal:

“Being from South Central and knowing how South Central is portrayed in Hollywood, they have to realize that the sun shines there as long as it shines in Beverly Hills."

