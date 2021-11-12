Last Updated:

Is 'Always Jane' On Amazon Prime Video A True Story? Here's All You Need To Know

As the American docuseries, 'Always Jane' recently hit the screens, the fans have been wondering whether it is a true story of a transgender. Read to know.

Always Jane

Always Jane is an Amazon Original docuseries released on 12 November 2021 that follows the story of a transgender teenager pursuing a career in acting. 

As the fans have begun streaming the series on Amazon Prime Video, some questions have been arising about the series whether it is based on a true story or not. Read further ahead to everything about the series.

Is Always Jane a true story?

Always Jane follows the story of a transgender teenager named Jane Noury who resides in the rural part of New Jersey with her family while preparing for her high school graduation and college. The series further continues to depict how she is trying to balance her relationship with education with pursuing a career in modelling and acting. For those wondering if Always Jane real story, it is actually true and is based on the life of a girl named Jane Noury. According to Express.co.uk, Jonathan C. Hyde, the director of the film was inspired by her story when he met her during her modelling career and decided to direct the film. 

The official synopsis of the docuseries read, "While today’s political and social climate may not seem like the easiest time for a transgender teenager to grow up, you haven’t met her family, the Nourys. They wear their hearts on their sleeves and find irreverent humour in daily life, while Jane sets her sights on life beyond her family.”

Speaking about the series, Jane Noury stated that she saw this series as a love story and added how love stories always had hopes, dreams, and heartache, but best of all—a happily ever after. Stating further, she also said that her family had always abundantly showered her and her sisters with love and acceptance, and added how it made all the difference in the world for her transition.

"I see Always Jane as a love story. Love stories always have hopes, dreams, and heartache, but best of all—a happily ever after. My family has always abundantly showered my sisters and I with love and acceptance, and that made all the difference in the world for my transition. My genuine hope is that a family who may be struggling with acceptance is inspired to open their hearts and embrace their very own story of love upon viewing Always Jane", she said.

The cast of the series includes Jane Noury, Gabriel Golam, Laura Noury, David Noury, Mae Noury, and Emma Noury. 

