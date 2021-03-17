Is Amanda Setton Pregnant? Find Out Why The Star Was Missing From 'General Hospital'

Amanda Setton is a much-loved member of the General Hospital cast. The actor stars as Brook Lynn in the hit ABC Show. Recently many fans of the show have been wondering if Brook Lynn from GH is pregnant. Many theories about the actor have been swirling around on the internet as she has just returned to her role in GH after a long hiatus. Find out if Amanda Setton is pregnant?

Is Amanda Setton pregnant?

Yes, the GH star was indeed pregnant at the time of shooting for the show. The star had taken a maternity leave from the show since August 2020 to ensure she would be able to give enough time and care to her self and her baby during and after the pregnancy. In an interview with Cheatsheet, the star said that she and her husband are expecting their third child together. Despite being eager to get back on the sets of the show, due to COVID the expectant mother decided to take a long hiatus from the show. Amanda revealed in the interview that she loved being a part of the GH family and it has been a privilege to be on the show. Talking about her character Brook Lynn, Amanda revealed that “Brook Lynn is a fierce, feisty, flawed and lovable character with a heart of gold".

Who is Amanda Setton’s husband?

Setton has remained tight-lipped about her personal life. Despite the fact that the actor is married, not much is known about her husband. 35-year-old Amanda also stays away from social media and keeps her personal life entirely under wraps. Setton’s only publicised relationship was with Adam Levine. The pair had reportedly dated briefly in 2013. Following their split, Adam went onto marry Behati Prinsloo.

Who plays Brook Lynn on GH in Amanda’s absence?

American actor and musician Briana Lane played Brook Lynn on GH while Amanda Setton was on her maternity leave. On August 6, 2020, Lane took to Twitter to say that she was honoured to fill Setton’s shoes as the character. In her tweet, Lane wrote, “Honored to fill some big, wildly talented shoes and step in as the fierce and loving Brook Lynn Quartermaine,” Lane said. “Working alongside such gifted actors and a kind-hearted crew on such a legendary show has been a career milestone… So happy to be on board!!”

Honored to fill some big, wildly talented shoes and step in as the fierce and loving Brook Lynn Quartermaine. Working alongside such gifted actors and a kind hearted crew on such a legendary show has been a career milestone… So happy to be on board!! @generalhospitalabc pic.twitter.com/bldt06mIhB — Briana Lane (@BrianaLane) August 6, 2020

Image Source: GH (Twitter)