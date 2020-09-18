Is 'American Horror Story' Leaving Netflix? Find Out About The Fate Of The Show

American Horror Story is one of the most popular horror shows. The anthology horror television series is created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk for the cable network FX. Fans of the series have been binge-watching the show ever since it dropped on Netflix. However, the fate of American Horror Story on Netflix looks doubtful as the speculations of Netflix taking off American Horror Story have been doing the rounds on the internet. A lot of people have been wondering is American Horror Story leaving Netflix? For all the curious people, here is everything you need to know about it.

Is American Horror Story leaving Netflix?

According to a report by Comicbook.com, Hulu has emerged as the main creative partner for FX. Almost every show on FX is now streaming on Hulu. Currently, the show American Horror Story is available on the streaming platform Netflix but American Horror Story is leaving Netflix soon. The eighth season of American Horror Story will be leaving Netflix this month. Netflix has started showing a message to the viewers that this season is available until September 24, 2020.

If a viewer clicks to play an episode from the eighth season Apocalypse, this note appears on the top left corner of the screen. However, fans of the show need not worry as only the eighth season of American Horror Story will be taken off from Netflix and not the whole series. If a viewer clicks on any other episode from any other season, the viewer won’t be getting a message from Netflix. Therefore as of now only the eighth season of American Horror Story is leaving Netflix.

Also Read | Ryan Murphy Drops Another Clue For 'American Horror Story 10'; Reveals Shooting Month

Also Read | 'Acrimony' Ending Explained: Find Out What Exactly Happens At The End Of This Thriller

When is American Horror Story leaving Netflix?

American Horror Story will be leaving Netflix on September 24, 2020.

Also Read | Millie Bobby Brown Shares How Getting The British Accent Right In 'Enola Holmes' Was Tough

Also Read | Drew Barrymore's Talk Show Goes Viral After Bizarre Joke On Snake Eggs; See Here

Where to watch American Horror Story?

American Horror Story can be streamed on Hulu by viewers. All the seasons of the popular horror show are currently available on Hulu. This includes the latest season 1984 which released last year. American Horror Story: 1984 is not available on Netflix. The first seven seasons of American Horror Story are still available on Netflix with the eighth being available till September 24, 2020.

Each season of the show follows a different set of characters and settings. The story of each season is also unique. Several actors appear in more than one season but they play different characters.

Promo Image Credits: American Horror Story Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.