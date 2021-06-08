Is Antonia Thomas Leaving The Good Doctor? Here's Everything You Need To Know

British actor & singer, Antonia Thomas in The Good Doctor has played the role "Dr. Claire Browne" ever since its inception and speculations have been rife that she has parted ways with the ABC series with the conclusion of its fourth season. The last episode of The Good Doctor season 4 aired yesterday, i.e. June 4, 2021, and it has already been renewed for a fifth season by the network last month. Thus, read on to find out whether Claire is really leaving The Good Doctor or reports about her exit are mere rumours.

Is Antonia Thomas leaving The Good Doctor?

While several ardent fans have been wondering, "Is Claire leaving The Good Doctor?" over the past couple of days, Antonia Thomas recently addressed the rumours and herself announced quitting the medical drama television series on Instagram. Earlier today, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram handle to share a streak of her character's glimpses from The Good Doctor and penned an emotional note to bid adieu to the David Shore-created show. She wrote, "It has been a privilege and pleasure to play Claire Browne and to be a part of such a wonderful show, working with such brilliant people."

Antonia continued, "You couldn’t ask for a nicer work family than the @thegooddoctorabc @sptv cast and crew and I feel so lucky to call you all my friends." The Lovesick star also thanked fans for their "unwavering" support and added, "Thank you so much to the incredible fans who have been unwavering in their support- it has been so appreciated over the years. I’m sad to leave but also excited for this next chapter." Further, she concluded her heartfelt note by wishing luck to team The Good Doctor for the series' upcoming season and wrote, "Wishing my @thegooddoctorabc family the very best for Season 5. Much love to you all. 'Venga, Vamos!' (sic)".

Previously, in an interview with Deadline ahead of The Good Doctor season 4's two-part finale episode, Antonia Thomas opened up about exiting the show before the end of her contract. The Survivor actor told the portal that she took the decision of quitting the ABC series to explore other creative opportunities. However, Antonia also expressed her wish of wanting to make an appearance in The Good Doctor as a guest star in the future.

