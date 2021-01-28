Is 'Blown Away' Renewed For Season 3? Details About The Release Date And Renewal Of Season

Blown Away is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows. The reality glassblowing competition television series premiered in 2019 on the Canadian channel Makeful and later released on Netflix. The makers dropped the second season of the series recently on Netflix and it is being received well. Blown Away season 2 review have also been mostly positive. As the show released its second season on Netflix, a lot of people are wondering will there be a season 3 of Blown Away. For all the people who are curious about the Blown Away season 3, here is everything you need to know about it.

Will there be a season 3 of Blown Away?

Blown Away season 2 was released last week on January 22, 2021, on the streaming service giant Netflix. The recently released season comprised of 10 episodes with each episode having a runtime of around 25-30 minutes. Blown Away season 3 is not yet in the news as there has been no official announcement regarding the show being renewed for a third season. The first two seasons have received a huge response from the views around the world. Therefore, looking at the response on the show and efforts put in for the set, it can be said that the show might return for a third season.

Blown Away season 3 release date

Blown Away season 3 is not yet announced by the makers. The first season of the show had premiered in July 2019 and the second season was released last week. By looking at the gap between the two seasons, if Blown Away gets renewed for the third season, Blown Away season 3 release date can be expected in 2022 or even in 2023.

About Blown Away

Every season begins with ten glassblowers as contestants. They are given a task in every episode which they have to complete before the clock runs out. The tasks are mostly art-based and can range from decorating bottles to creating expensive art pieces. Every episode sees the elimination of one contestant leaving two finalists for the season finale. Deborah Czeresko had won the inaugural season of the show while Elliott Walker won the recently released second season. The winner gets a prize of $60,000 and an artist residency at the Corning Museum of Glass.

