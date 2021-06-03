Is Claire Leaving 'Days Of Our Lives'? Know What Happened After Jan Threatened Her

In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives, fans saw that Ben goes to meet Clyde in prison because he fears that he is losing his mind if he doesn't talk to anyone. He also admits that despite cheating on his wife, he is seeing Jordan because he feels guilty. Read further to know if Claire is leaving Days of Our Lives.

Is Claire leaving Days of Our Lives?

In the prison, Clyde wonders why Ben is beating himself up just for a kiss. To which he explains that he ignored Claire's call and that she is now kidnapped. He further says that Ciara is with Theo and she doesn't remember loving him. The conversation ends with Clyde explaining that Ben needs to take a bike ride and clear his head.

On the other hand, in the interrogation room, Trask confronts Belle over her murder confession. She says she did it for her family. To which Trask asks her to change her plea to guilty after which she will go behind the bars. She resists but finally agrees. In the squad room, Shawn and Philip are worrying about Chloe and Claire. Shawn hopes that Philip accepts Claire's confession and assumes that she wouldn't go along with the plan. The duo then talks to Belle in the interrogation room where they get to know that she has changed her plea. Shawn tells her that there is a better way, to which she asks him to support her decision and wonders why they haven't heard from Jan. This is when Trask walks in to tell Belle that judge is ready for the hearing and after the plea she will be taken to Statesville.

While all of this is going on, Jan enters a cabin where Claire and Chloe are tied up to a chair. She explains to Chloe that the cabin is where Claire tried to burn up Ciara. After which she shows Belle's confession paper where she was guilty of Charlie's murder. This is where things get serious because Chloe who is untied by Jan holds a gun in her hand. Claire begs Chloe not to kill her and the latter says that she can't do it. Jan jumps in with a knife knowing that Chloe can't kill her. In the next episode, fans will get to know if Claire will live or die.

IMAGE: Still From Days of Our Lives

