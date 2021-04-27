Is 'Cruel Summer' Based On A True Story? Know All About The Teen Thriller-drama Series

Cruel Summer is an American teen drama thriller television series created by Bert V. Royal that premiered on Freeform on April 20, 2021. The show depicts the long-term effects of a girl's kidnapping on the community of Skyline, Texas. Cruel Summer plot revolves around two women, Kate Wallis, a beloved popular girl who one day disappears without a trace at the hands of Martin Harris; and Jeanette Turner, who is a nerdy wannabe accused in the case of Kate's disappearance by not reporting it from the start, which results in her becoming the most despised person in America. Read on to know if Cruel Summer is based on a true story or not.

Is Cruel Summer based on a true story?

According to a report by Screenrant, Cruel Summer isn't based on a book or a real-life kidnapping incident. The show, which focuses on a popular high school girl's kidnapping in the 90s is an original idea by the creator Bert V. Royal, who is also the mind behind the comedy movie Easy A and fellow Freeform series, Recovery Road. Royal had previously spoken about this series and stated that they are really excited to tell this story that they hope will spark some interesting conversations about how our society can upend a person’s life and send them to the hell of infamy before, and sometimes even, despite the facts. The show is set in the 90s, which is why Royal and the crew took inspiration from the decade regarding the setting of the series.

More about the show

The American teen drama thriller television series created by Bert V. Royal premiered on April 20, 2021. The show takes place over three different summers and goes back and forth between Jeanette and Kate's points of view throughout the years. The show has been executive produced by Jessica Biel and produced by Nicole Colombie. Cruel Summer features several mysterious and dark plot points which are being enjoyed by the audience all over the world. The cast of the series includes actors like Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Brooklyn Sudano, Blake Lee among others.

