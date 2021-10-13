Is Curtis Back On 'House Of Payne' After Mid-season Finale? All You Need To Know

Tyler Perry's House of Payne has a substantial fan base after its journey of multiple seasons over 15 years. One of the persons who has contributed to this fan following is the protagonist, Curtis Booker T Payne, played by LaVan Davis. The tenth season of the series is currently on air and the absence of the lead character was an unexpected event on the show.

The tenth season of the show had a break or a 'mid-season finale' as the makers put it, in July. The show is back this week and viewers would be keen to know if Curtis is part of the season for the second half of the season.

What happened to Curtis on Tyler Perry's House of Payne?

Tyler Perry's House of Payne had kicked its 10th season off on May 25 this year. Curtis was a much-loved character on the show and fans were entertained with his acts in the first two episodes.

However, the protagonist then had a rare absence from the show. Not one, the character was missing from the fun-filled events of the show in three episodes in all. That too when the family faced a health scare when Ella was diagnosed with a tumour in her breast, which only turns out to be minor.

With him not being in the midst of the action for the major part of June, many fans had expressed their concern and shared how much they missed him Some were worried if the character wouldn't return again or if LaVan Davis was to quit the show. The only mention of his absence was in the third episode when it is said that he was on a barbecue tour.

Curtis, in good news for fans, then returned in the sixth episode at the end of June. There were no more shocks for the viewers as he continued to be an integral part of the show, in the seventh and eighth episodes.

Is Curtis a part of second half of Tyler Perry's House of Payne?

The show returned after a 3-month break on Tuesday. Curtis was very much a part of the return episode, as was teased by the makers on Instagram much before the season came back on track.