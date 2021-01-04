Is 'Dare Me' Cancelled? All About Marlo Kelly, Herizen Guardiola, Willa Fitzgerald Starrer

Dare Me is an American series that was aired on Netflix on December 29, 2020. Dare Me is based on the novel written by Megan Abbott under the same name and depicts a story about the life of competitive cheerleaders. The series portrays a number of emotions like jealousy, obsession and power throughout the series. Even though the series originally aired a few months back on the USA network, it recently started airing on Netflix. Many viewers were found to be curious about whether the show will return for the second season or not. Read to know more.

Is 'Dare Me' cancelled? Will there be a 'Dare Me' Season 2?

The Cheerleader drama series called Dare Me has been cancelled after a single season. The series came from Universal Content Productions (UCP) and Peter Berg and Film 44 and was aired on USA network. According to the Hollywood Reporter back in May 2020, UCP was planning to shop the series to other outlets. The show which was co-produced by Netflix was recently trending on Netflix a few days ago. The show aired on Netflix on December 29th itself. It originally aired in April 2020. According to the portal, the USA network is currently focusing on featuring more reality shows and shift their focus from fiction shows as of the present.

Dare Me is an American teen drama television series that follows the lives of high school cheerleaders who live in a small Midwestern town. According to a report in The Globe and Mail, the series has majorly been filmed in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The media portal further states that parts of the series have been shot at Hamilton as well. The teen drama is developed by Megan Abbott and Gina Fattore. The show is available to watch on Netflix, with all 10 episodes available to stream.

'Dare Me' cast

Dare Me cast includes Willa Fitzgerald, Herizen Guardiola, Marlo Kelly, Rob Heaps, Zach Roerig, Paul Fitzgerald and Alison Thornton. Willa Fitzgerald plays the role of Colette French. French is the new Cheerleading coach at the Sutton Grove High School. Willa is known for shows like Scream TV series, Blood Money, Little Women and the most recent being Billions. While Herizen Guardiola plays another lead character in the show. She plays the role of Addy Hanlon. Addy Hanlon is a cheerleader at Sutton Grove High School. She is known for projects like The Get Down, The Lost Husband and The Runaway Island. Marlo Kelly plays another lead as Addy's best friend in the show. Her character is called Beth Cassidy. Beth is also the captain of the cheerleading squad. Marlo's credits include shows like Home and Away, Paricia Moore, Vampir, Chlorine and Nobody Hangs Out Anymore.

