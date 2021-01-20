Is Darnell In Season 3 Of 'All American'? Find Out What Happened To The Character

Season 3 of All American started airing on January 18, 2021. All American is a popular sports drama with a romantic angle as a pivotal part of the narrative. In season 1, fans got to witness flames going off between Spencer and Olivia. Although the two were in separate relationships at the time, that didn't stop fans from shipping Spencer and Olivia thanks to their rocking chemistry.

In season 2, both Spencer and Olivia face problems in their respective relationships, one leading to a breakup and the other hanging by a thread. Hence, season 3 of the show is set to feature some more drama, while many fans are also wondering where is Darnell this season.

Is Darnell in Season 3 of All American?

Season 2 of All American was a wild ride with new characters, and plenty of dramatic storylines. One of the newcomers that season was, Darnell Hayes, who was introduced as a potential rival to Spencer, although their relationship has grown quite a bit from where it began. One of the most distressing moments in season 2 came in episode seven Coming Home, which was the episode where Cory died. Darnell was around at the time on the show.

Does Darnell leave 'All American'?

However, as the season ended, fans saw less of Darnell, which raised doubts whether he would be featured in season 3 or not. So far only 1 episode of season 3 has aired and the next one is scheduled for January 25. There has been no trace of Darnell even though fans saw plenty of Spencer James. In a 2020 interview given to Vulture, Da’Vinchi, the actor who portrays Darnell revealed that the character wont be going anywhere and will most likely be in season 3. Hence fans need to wait and watch until Darnell is back on screen again.

What to expect in All American Season 3?

Many shocking incidents paved their way into the tumultuous season 2. Fans saw that Spencer's father Corey dies of cancer, and he decided to quit football and eventually gets shot. Meanwhile, Coach Baker's daughter Olivia slipped back into her addiction. Ultimately, Spencer made the tough decision of choosing to stay back in Crenshaw over moving to Beverly Hills.

All American Season 3 premiered its first episode on January 18, 2021, on The CW. Though there has been no confirmation yet on the episode count, going by the previous seasons, this season should also include around 16 episodes or so. As for Netflix users, you will have to wait a tad bit longer until all the episodes are out on The CW.

