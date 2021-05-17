Is Delta Dead In 'Boruto'? Know The Results Of Naruto And Delta's Battle

Last week on May 10, 2021, Naruto fans were treated with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 199. The episode continued the epic battle between Naruto and Delta, where Naruto was seen struggling to protect himself from Delta's attacks. As the episode concluded Naruto rose victorious with an unexpected ending. This has left the fans wondering, "Is Delta dead in Boruto?"

Is Delta dead in Boruto?

Kawaki chooses to fight on Naruto's side as shown in the previous episode. Naruto finds himself getting furious over Delta's decision to attack Kawaki, who was once her ally. He uses taijutsu attacks to defeat Delta and weaken her powers. When he walks towards, Delta tries to sneak an attack and kill him by using her eye lasers.

Naruto manages to successfully defend himself by making a Massive Rasengan. She absorbs the energy from Naruto's attack but finds herself getting overloaded with chakra. This causes her eyes to finally malfunction. Naruto then uses a Supermassive Rasengan to end the battle and defeat her.

In the same battle, Koji watches Naruto and is impressed by his powers. Boro partly succeeds in his mission given by Amado. He is able to a poor village and force Amado's rule on them but fails to find Delta and Koji. He also informs Amado that he was not able to spot the traitor in the Kara.

The protagonist decides that he wants to keep her alive and gain information. Kawaki opposes the decision and asks Naruto to destroy her instead of conducting the interrogation. Delta uses this distraction to her advantage and destroys herself using the self-destruct button. At the same time, her surveillance drone manages to escape with all the information from the battle.

Apart from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 199, Naruto had managed to kill Delta in another episode. During Naruto's Six Paths Sage Mode, the hero had to battle Delta. The robot, also described as a sadistic minion, turned out to be a tough opponent for him. In the episode, he used his massive Rasengan to kill her completely. After the intense battle, Delta was revived by Amado. He used his advanced technology to regenerate the robot.

Image: Still from Boruto

