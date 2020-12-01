Is 'Dexter' Leaving Netflix? Learn More About The Fate Of This Show

The Showtime crime drama Dexter initially aired on the channel on October 1, 2006, and had a successful run until September 22, 2013. Netflix soon picked up the show, and its fan base has been growing ever since. Set in the serene beauty of Miami, the series revolves around Dexter Morgan played by Michael C. Hall, who is a forensic technician specialising in bloodstain pattern analysis for the fictional Miami Metro Police Department.

Dexter also leads a secret parallel life as a vigilante serial killer, and he is hunting down murderers who have slipped through the cracks of the justice system. Find out, “Is Dexter leaving Netflix?”

Is 'Dexter' leaving Netflix?

Yes, Dexter will soon be bidding adieu to Netflix in search of a new home. A report in What’s on Netflix has revealed that all eight seasons of Dexter will depart Netflix in the United States in December. In many other regions like the United Kingdom, the series has already departed. Netflix in the United Kingdom saw the series removed in full at the start of 2018.

Netflix in Canada saw the series removed in its entirety in January 2017. Once Dexter and Nurse Jackie, leave, very little from the Showtime library will be left on Netflix.

When is Dexter leaving Netflix?

Dexter is leaving Netflix on December 31, 2020. The show's first season was derived from the 2004 novel, Darkly Dreaming Dexter, which is the first in a series of novels by Jeff Lindsay. It was adapted for television by James Manos Jr., who had written the first episode. The subsequent seasons of the show were evolved independently of the novel.

Why is Dexter leaving Netflix?

CBS Television Productions are the distributor of Dexter and wish to keep it for its CBS All Access library, which is soon to be called Paramount+. Particularly with the new limited series, CBS/Showtime will aim to provide a one-stop-shop for everything Dexter. Hence, pulling it off of Netflix is step one.

The fans who are looking for more Michael C. Hall on Netflix can watch Harlen Coben limited series Safe which was released in 2018. The Netflix Original thriller In The Shadow of the Moon which released in 2019 is another option.

Aside from Dexter, The West Wing is also leaving Netflix this year and will be heading to HBO Max. The show with all its seven seasons will bid farewell to Netflix on December 25, 2020. Once the series departs from Netflix, a day and release date for its appearance on HBO Max will be unveiled.

