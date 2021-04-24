Is Ditch Davey Leaving 'Home And Away'? Here Is What You Need To Know

Ditch Davey has earned wide popularity from his role as Christian Green in the long-time running television soap opera Home and Away. While the show has introduced several characters in the plot since its beginning, the characters of Christian has remained one of the major ones for quite some time now. However, in a recent turn of events in the show, it is shown that Lewis tries to murder Christian, which has raised doubts among fans about Ditch possibly leaving the show. Following are more details about Ditch’s future in Home and Away.

Is Ditch Davey leaving Home and Away?

The character of Lewis is portrayed as a hospital serial killer on the loose, who has set out to kill Christian as a form of revenge. Lewis believes that Christian is responsible for the death of his wife Anna and the baby. While he has already made attempts that have failed, the recent twist in the plot shows him close to achieving his mission, as he has tied Christian on the hospital bed with a needle in his hand. With his character almost about to be killed, many of Davey’s fans may have wondered about his possible exit.

However, there is no news that can confirm any plans of Davey to exit the show; hence it is likely that his character will survive the threat to his life. As per nowtolove.com, Jasmine and Tory both get concerned about the mental state of Lewis and the absence of the two characters. After thoroughly searching the hospital, they realise that they could be in the unused ward of the hospital. But the fate of Christian remains unclear, as it is yet to be revealed whether they find Christian at the right time or not.

Home and Away had begun way back in 1988 and has since remained one of the most consistently successful shows on Australian television. The show has aired a total of over 7500 episodes on TV till date. Apart from Ditch Davey, the show also stars actors such as Penny McNamee, Sam Frost, Chloe Anderson, Mia Anderson and many others.

Promo image courtesy: Ditch Davey Instagram