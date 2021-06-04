Is DOM Based On A True Story? Here Are The Details Of This Action-drama Show

Amazon Prime Video’s new action-drama series titled DOM released on June 4, 2021. The release of the show was highly looked forward to by the audience since its trailer was launched. It has received rave reviews from the audience. This eight-part series kept the audience on the edge of their seats throughout. The plot of the series intrigued the audience and they wanted to know ‘is DOM based on a true story?’ Here are all the details about it.

Is DOM based on a true story?

According to a report by Express.co.uk, DOM is based on true events that chronicled in Rio de Janerio. It tells the story of a father and son duo who lived in a neighbourhood that was swamped with illegal activities like the drug mafia and other crimes. The father called Victor, a policeman who fought his entire life to eradicate asocial elements from his city. Little did he expect that his son, Pedro, would tread down the dangerous road of drugs instead of joining him in the fight. Pedro goes on to become one of the most notorious drug lords in the city and Victor desperately tries to get him back.

DOM on Amazon Prime

This series is helmed by the Brazilian director Breno Silveira who has previously directed projects like One Against All, Once Upon a time… 2 Sons of Francis and The Seamstress. The cast of DOM includes Gabriel Leone, Flavio Tolezani, Filipe Bragança, Raquel Villar, Isabella Santoni, Ramon Francisco, Digão Ribeiro, Fabio Lago, Julia Konrad and André Mattos. It is produced by Renata Brandão and Ramona Bakker.

DOM trailer

The trailer has garnered over 80K views and this show will also be available for streaming in Hindi. It starts with Victor taking a young Pedro to prison to make him witness the repercussions of joining the crime world. In the next frame, Victor’s voiceover says that he has fought cocaine all his life and never had he thought that it would take his son away from him. Pedro is also seen getting chased by a police car. Victor tries his best to get his son back and even risks his life along the way. But does Victor succeed in getting Pedro out of the drug world is something the audience will have to watch the series for.

