Is 'Dr Death' Based On A True Story? Know All About Joshua Jackson And Alec Baldwin Show

Dr Death's trailer was released on May 17 and since then it has created a buzz on the internet. The trailer shows the story of a sinister surgeon, Dr Christopher Duntsch and his malpractice. The Dr Death cast includes Joshua Jackson, Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater, AnnaSophia Robb, Dominic Burgess, Grace Gummer, and others. Read further to know if Dr Death is based on a true story and more details about the upcoming show.

A look at Dr Death plot

The series is based on a podcast of the same name. It is hosted by Laura Beil and premiered on September 4, 2018. As per the description in the Dr Death trailer, the plot of the series will revolve around the twisted mind of Dr Christopher Duntsch and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenceless among us. The series will release on Peacock and the release date has not been announced yet. Check out the trailer of Dr Death below.

Is Dr Death a true story?

The series is actually based on the real-life case of Dr Christopher Daniel Duntsch, a former neurosurgeon. During his time in this hospital, his malpractice resulted in two deaths and left 30 people paralysed. In 2012, Christopher performed surgery on a patient called Mary Efurd. The 74-year-old patient complained about the inability to move and walk after a routine procedure. Two days later, she underwent another surgery but this time under the supervision of neurosurgeon Robert Henderson. During the procedure, the neurosurgeon found out that "spinal fusion hardware was left in her soft tissue", as per a report in The Washington Post.

This prompted the two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby to report the malpractice and take Duntsch to the court. In 2017, Dr Duntsch was sentenced to life after the jury found him guilty of injuring an elder patient. Other than this, he was also charged with assault with deadly weapons where his “hands and surgical tools” were listed as weapons. He was prosecuted on the basis of the 74-year-old woman's case.

IMAGE: Still from Dr Death trailer

