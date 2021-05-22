Is Eamonn Walker Leaving 'Chicago Fire'? Know More About The Actor Here

Each season finale episode of Chicago Fire brings in new surprises and twists for the fans. This year, the audience already bore the loss of watching one of their favourite characters, Gabrielle Dawson, played by Monica Raymund, leave the show. A new promotional video of the last episode of Chicago Fire Season 9 indicated that Chief Wallace Boden, played by Eamon Walker, would also be exiting the show soon. So, is Eamonn Walker leaving Chicago Fire?

Is Eamonn Walker leaving Chicago Fire?

The promotional video gave a glimpse into what fans can expect from the season finale episode. Matt Casey awaits the response from Sylvie Brett after he confesses his feelings for her. The episode also shows Chief Wallace Boden approaching Deputy Commissioner Hill in private to appeal to be promoted as The Deputy District Chief. The members of Firehouse 51 are also heard thanking Chief Boden for allowing them to work with him as they, "We've had a lot of years together. I'm grateful for every one of them I had with you as our Chief".

These sequences raise speculation among fans who suspect that Eamonn Walker may be quitting the show and wouldn't return for Season 10. Similar speculations were also made for Jesse Spencer's exit from the show. According to Distractify, the actor's contract with the show is about to be over. This could result in Matt Casey leaving the show.

Eamonn Walker plays the role of Chief Wallace Boden in Chicago Fire. The chief is shown as an honourable character who is protective of the officers and paramedics working under him. He overlooks all the operations at Firehouse 51 consisting of Engine 51, Truck 81, Squad 3 and Ambulance 61. Wallace is a veteran of the Chicago Fire Department. As shown in Chicago Fire, he has been willing to put his career on the line for his officers on several occasions. Boden has also appeared in the Chicago Franchise's other shows including Chicago Police, Chicago Justice and Chicago Med.

Eamonn Walker has worked on many television shows and films before he was offered the role of Wallace Boden. The actor has been working in the film industry since 1985 when he made his onscreen debut in Dempsey and Makepeace as Edwin Shore. Walker's notable roles include Winston from BBC's In Sickness and In Health and Malcolm Hayes in The Bill. While working in Chicago Fire, he was also seen as Walter Lutulu in Strike Back, Ambrose Kenny in George Gently and Frederick Douglass in Copper.

