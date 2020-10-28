General Hospital is one of the longest-running soap operas with 58 seasons till now. The show is about the wealthy Quartermaine family that continues to be a looming presence in the town of Port Charles. While characters in the show come and go, recent speculations about Emme Rylan leaving the show have stirred a storm on the internet and users have been asking if Emme Rylan is leaving General Hospital.

Is Emme Rylan leaving General Hospital? Is Emme Rylan fired?

According to a report in Day Time Confidential, it is likely that Emme Rylan has been shown the exit door and shall not be seen in the upcoming seasons. The actor portrays the character of Lulu Spencer in the show and has been a part of the soap opera since the year 2013. Therefore, the rumours about her leaving the show have shocked fans who have loved her in the role of Lulu.

While there has been no official statement about Emme Rylan leaving the show, the rumours suggest that her character will be given a ‘happily ever after’ ending on the show. The speculations are that Lulu will wind up leaving with Dante Falconeri, who has recently made a comeback on the show. Time will tell how many of these speculations stand true and what will be the ending of Lulu’s characters on the show if that is what the show makers are planning on doing.

Why is Emme Rylan leaving GH?

While the rumours about Emme Rylan leaving the show are rife, the reason behind her exit is unknown. Her character had taken over the role of Luke and Laura’s daughter.

Emme Rylan career details

Emme Ryan started her career in television and films in the year 2005. The actor has been a part of shows like Drake & Josh, Guiding Light, The Young and The Restless, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation before she joined the cast on General Hospital. She has also been seen in movies like Bring It On: All or Nothing, Impulse Black, Shevenge, 2BRO2b, History and Armageddon for Andy.



