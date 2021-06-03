Is Finn Leaving 'General Hospital'? All About The Character Played By Michael Easton

General Hospital is an American daily soap opera and is listed to be the longest soap opera ever produced in Guinness World Records. Finn in General Hospital is portrayed by Michael Easton. There are several rumours that Finn will be leaving General Hospital soon. Take a look at the plot in the recent episodes to find out if Finn is leaving the show.

Is Finn leaving General Hospital?

Dr. Hamilton Finn from General Hospital is a significant character living in Port Charles. However, Finn's recent secret could set up an exit for him according to the reports of the General Hospital blog. Brad Cooper was concerned that Finn's study may jeopardize the hospital, but it was a careless Hayden who infected herself while attempting to help Finn clean up his lab. Finn was eager to assist his friend, but when the scheme became more complex, he felt he needed to bail out. Finn saw this as a betrayal of his mother's trust and that she would refuse to forgive him.

Dr. Hamilton Finn played by Michael Easton is under pressure to find a solution to save Detective Harrison Chase played Josh Wickard now. He's been critically ill for weeks as a result of Peter August's devastation, and he's determined to hit Anna Devane where it hurts. He's keen to get his hands on Peter's antidote. He's been diligently working to no avail, and if he doesn't act quickly, Chase will die.

According to rumours, the person who pushes Peter down the stairway is none other than Finn himself. It's unclear whether this was an accident or if it was done on purpose out of despair, wrath, and desperation to save Chase. If Finn gets caught, he would be arrested. However, the rumour hasn't been confirmed by the makers yet. There has been no info about Finn leaving General Hospital.

More about General hospital

The General Hospital cast features Maurice Benard, Marcus Coloma, Chad Duell, Genie Francis, Rebecca Herbst in pivotal roles. The show first premiered on April 1, 1963, on the ABC television network. Michael Easton, who plays Finn in General Hospital was previously seen playing several roles. He joined in 2012 when he played the role of John McBain. He portrayed Dr. Silas Clay. After getting murdered as Dr. Silas, he rejoined the soap as Dr. Hamilton Finn.

Image: Still from General Hospital

