Is Firefly Lane Based On True Story? Find Out Here And More About The Cliffhanger Ending

Firefly Lane is gaining positive reviews from fans and critics alike ever since it released on OTT giant Netflix. The American drama series is based on two women, Tully and Kate, who have been each other’s pillars since their teens till they are in their forties. A number of fans of the show have been trend searching “Is firefly Lane based on a true story?” and the “Firefly Lane ending". So here is more information about the same.

Is Firefly Lane based on true story?

Firefly Lane is based on a book of the same name by Kristin Hannah. A report in Time.com has stated that the book is not based on a true story. However, the media portal reports that the author of Firefly Lane book drew inspiration from her own life. The book has incidents drawn from Hannah’s life growing up in the 1970s and her experiences at the University of Washington.

The plot of Firefly Lane

Firefly Lane is adapted from a novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah. The story of the series starts in the 1970s when the lead characters, Kate Mularkey and Tully in the show are teenage girls. While Tully wanted a high-stakes career to sustain her need for approval, Kate had always been determined to settle down and have a family.

However, when years pass by, and the two take a pause, they realize that the thing lacking in their lives is what the other one has in abundance. This coming of age series is about them being both blessed and cursed by their choices. Together, the two experience highs and lows of life along with love, jealousy, and their friendship.

Firefly Lane ending

The finale episode of the drama series spiced up a new major drama, which shows that Kate turns Tully away from her father’s funeral. She tells her, “When I said I could never forgive you for what you did, what do you think that meant?” and it was not revealed what had Tully done wrong. Firefly Lane episodes have shuffled the timelines and shifts between the duo’s childhood in the 1970s, college years, adulthood, and their present-day

Will there be a Firefly Lane season 2?

A report in The Oprah Magazine suggests that Firefly Lane has not been officially renewed for a second season. However, reports also suggest that based on the cliffhanger, the show has the potential to come back with another season. Apparently, so far, the show has covered only half the plot from the book it has been adapted from.

