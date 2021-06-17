Is 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Getting OTT Release In India? Here's What We Know So Far

Godzilla Vs Kong is the sequel to the 2017 action film Kong: Skull Island and the 2019 film Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The movie is directed by Adam Wingard and it was released in the theatres as well as on the OTT platform. The movie was theatrically released worldwide on March 24, 2021. It was later made available on the OTT platform HBO Max in the US on March 31, 2021. The movie, although had a theatrical release in India, is yet to be available on an OTT platform. Here's what we know about its OTT release in India.

About Godzilla vs Kong OTT release date in India

Godzilla vs Kong is currently only available on HBO Max. The movie, produced by Legendary, is yet to see an OTT release in India. HBO Max is not available globally, and hence fans of the film franchise will have to wait for the release on an OTT platform that works for them. One of the reasons behind the delay is the clash between Legendary and Warner Media. Legendary claims that they were kept out of the loop regarding the OTT release of the film. Legendary was preparing to sign the offer for an OTT release on Netflix for the film, but Warner Media blocked the issue.

As for the fans in India, it can be hoped that the movie will see its light of the day on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. In the past, all the MonsterVerse films, namely Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla premiered on either of the two platforms for the audience in India. There is no word yet from either the filmmakers or OTT platforms about the same. It remains to be seen which digital platform becomes home for the hit action franchise in India.

However, Indian fans can still watch the film on the Book My Show Stream by spending Rs 149 on rent or Rs 689 on purchase. The movie can also be watched on YouTube by spending Rs 150 for rent and Rs 720 on purchase.

About Godzilla Vs Kong and its cast

Godzilla vs Kong is a fourth in the MonsterVerse saga. The movie brings together two titans from the previous films, namely Kong and Godzilla. The first time these two titans were seen battling it out was in the 1962 film King Kong vs Godzilla which received a lot of flak for the ending. The new movie Godzilla vs Kong went on to be a major hit at the box office. It overthrew Christopher Nolan's Tenet and became the highest-grossing movie released during the pandemic. The movie stars Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Shun Oguri, Kyle Chandler, among others.

(Image: Godzilla vs Kong Movie's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.