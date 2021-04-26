Is Grace Leaving '911 Lone Star'? Is Sierra McClain's Fate In The Show Sealed? Find Out

Fox's 911 Lone Star returned to screen with its 9th episode of season two on April 19 after taking a one-month mid-season break. The 8th episode of the series which aired a month ago in March ended on a cliffhanger with the fates of Judd and Grace hanging in the air after their truck went reeling down the bridge into the river. As the series aired its latest episode last week, fans were curious to know what will happen next and did Grace die?

Is Grace leaving 911 Lone Star?

In the latest episode of the series, the makers of the show were very careful in revealing the details about Grace's health update leaving the fans curious more than ever. In the episode titled Saving Grace, it was revealed that Judd escaped the car crash with minor injuries and Grace was underwater for 6 minutes before she was saved as her leg was pinned. The doctors were uncertain whether Grace will suffer from brain damage if she ever wakes up.

The entire episode left the audience hanging to see whether Grace will wake up and recover. Grace eventually did wake up and the doctors revealed that she does not have any brain trauma and will recover with physical therapy and lots of resting. They also received the good news that Grace is pregnant which left the couple overjoyed. However, even though Grace did wake up there is a chance that not everything will be alright for them as the pregnancy added with physical therapy may take a massive toll on Grace's health. Fans are glad that Grace did not die and there is the hope of a happy ending for Grace and Judd.

Is Sierra Mcclain leaving 911 Lone Star?

There has been no news about Sierra Mcclain leaving 911 Lone Star and the actor herself or the makers have not hinted anything that suggests to her leaving the show. The episode 10 promo of the show which airs on April 26 will show flashbacks of Judd and Grace meeting for the first time when he calls the hotline that she works at, the couple meeting in a bar, flashbacks of their breakup because of her father who disapproved their relationship, their patch up and other moments from their life as a couple.

