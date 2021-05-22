Is 'Halston' A True Story? Check Out The Details Of This New Netflix Drama

Netflix's new biography drama mini-series Halston stars Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Dayan in lead roles. The show revolves around a fashion designer who skyrockets to fame but soon spins out of control. Fans are wondering is Halston a true story? Read on to find out about it.

Is Halston a true story?

According to the report by Heart website, Halston is based on the life of a real fashion designer named Halston who rose to prominence in the 1970s. Halston’s designs were minimalist, clean, and uplifted the disco scene of the 1970s. He was one of America’s first superstar fashion designers whose designs were even worn by Elizabeth Taylor and Gene Tierney. Ewan Mcgregor who plays the role of Halston on the show in a press interview admitted that he never heard of Halston before playing the role in the show. The Netflix show is based on Halston’s true story that features the real-life events of his career and he eventually lost his company in the mid-1980s. The show also covers the incidents of how he died in 1990 due to AIDS-related disease. The show is based on the book written by Steven Gaines and Simply Haston.

Halston cast and crew

Actors like Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Dayan, Krysta Rodriguez, Gian Franco, Bill Pullman, Rory Culkin, Vera Farmiga, Sullivan Jones, Kelly Bishop, David Pittu, Mary Beth Peil and James Waterson plays crucial roles in the show. The show is directed by Daniel Minahan whereas Ian Brenan, Steven Gaines, Ted Malawer, Ryan Murphy and Tim Pinckney wrote the show. Tim Ives did the cinematography of the show whereas Shelby Siegel and Shelly Westerman edited the show. Mark Ricker designed the sets of the show.

Halston plot

The show revolves around a fashion designer named Halston who gains notoriety after his pillbox hat is worn by Jackie Kennedy at an inauguration event. Halston then participates in the Battle of Versailles fashion show with his team and then his business expands into creating a retail collection for luggage and perfumes for women in 1975. Halston habit of taking cocaine increases and eventually his life spirals out of his control.

Promo Image: Halston's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.