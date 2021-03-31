Is Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Finished? Know If The Series Will Be Renewed For A Second Season

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen concluded last week on Saturday, March 27 on Crunchyroll. Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen, also known as Sorcery Fight, is a horror urban fantasy anime series. Directed by Sunghoo Park, the first season of the series premiered on October 3, 2020, and aired 24 episodes. After the final episode on Saturday, fans are wondering if Jujutsu Kaisen anime is finished or there will be a second season?

Is Jujutsu Kaisen anime finished or will there be a second season?

There has been no official announcement made regarding the renewal of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen and neither about the show ending. According to HITC, Jujutsu Kaisen has not been officially renewed for the second season but it is only a matter of time before an announcement is made by MAPPA. Season 1 finale ended with the phrase "To Be Continued" appearing on the screen, indicating the story will continue in some medium and format.

Also, given that the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen is receiving great reviews from fans, it is highly likely that the show will get the green light for another season. At present Jujutsu Kaise has an IMDB rating of 8.7/10, Crunchyroll has rated it 4.8/5 and MyAmineList has rated it 8.77/10 whilst sitting at the ranked 30th best anime of all time. Here are some fans' reaction after season 1 ended-

HAPPY JUJUTSU KAISEN FRIDAY !!! ITS BEEN SUCH AN AMAZING RUN, I HOPE THE WAIT ISNT TOO LONG FOR SEASON 2 pic.twitter.com/2E6HjTu5nL — ðŸ“TyeðŸ¯ (@intonerthree) March 26, 2021

Jujutsu Kaisen is a masterpiece and its gonna be even better in season 2. Change my mind — Berf (@thelstmilkovich) March 19, 2021

There is also plenty of source material left to adapt from the original Manga. According to Monster and Critics, the first season has covered up roughly chapter 64 of Volume 8. The good news for Jujutsu Kaisen fans is that 143 chapters of the manga have been published so far. This means there is potentially enough material to adapt for another season of the series. According to HITC, MBS' Chief Programming Director Jajime Yokota recently said that they do not have any concrete information regarding Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

About Jujutsu Kaisen movie release date

On March 27, only hours before the season 1 finale, the Jujutsu Kaisen movie was officially confirmed. The movie is titled 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' and will focus on the prequel story of the series. According to The Cinemaholic, in 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' manga, the story focuses on Yuta Okkotsu, whose childhood friend, Rikka Orimoto meets in a vehicular accident leading to her tragic death. Rika turns into a special grade vengeful cursed spirit and begins to haunt Yuta. The Jujutsu Kaisen movie release date is not revealed yet but it is likely to release in winter 2021.

