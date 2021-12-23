Is Lorne Michaels Leaving Saturday Night Live? Who Will Replace Him? All We Know So Far

"Live from New York it's Saturday night! "these golden words makes us feel nostalgic, coming from the TV show "Saturday Night Live" i.e SNL. Ever since its inception in 1975, the show has boosted the careers of many comedians like Kate McKinnon, Adam Sandler, Steve Martin, Tina Fey, and many more. Lorne Michaels best known for creating and producing Saturday Night Live has decided to leave SNL and it's hard to imagine the iconic show without him as he was the main guiding force behind the show.SNL is a show that gives opportunities to actors, comedians and artists together on a platform to put up hilarious comedy performances.

Lorne Michaels on leaving SNL

Lorne Michaels was with his iconic show for the longest of times, but the television producer is all set to bid adieu to his show as he feels it is a good time to leave the show. Michael opened up on his retirement news to the “CBS Mornings” and said:

“You know, I think I’m committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years,” he said. “I’d like to see that through and I have a feeling that’d be a really good time to leave. But … I won’t want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It’s been my life’s work. So I’m going to do everything I can to see it carry on well.”

Who will take over and replace Lorne Michaels?

Lorn Michaels in his interview revealed nothing on who is going to continue his legacy but did confirm that SNL will continue without him. And one fact is pretty evident that whoever takes over his precious half-century-old show will take the show on together to a different level as Michael will hand over the show's responsibility to somebody who is worth taking the responsibility. After all, it is his blood and sweat that has taken the show to those heights where it is today . But after his exit, the show will not be the same, as the show is incomplete without its ringmaster.

The new season of “SNL” kicked off from October, with not so good ratings. The premiere episode starred Owen Wilson but and the ratings were 35 per cent down from last season's opening. And only 3.5 million viewers watched the episode.

IMAGE:AP