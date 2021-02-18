Is Maksim Chmerkovskiy The Sloth In 'The Masked Dancer'? Find Out Who Was Behind The Mask

The Masked Dancer is one of the most popular reality competition shows. The Masked Dancer season 1 premiered on Fox on December 27, 2020. Hosted by Craig Robinson, the show has Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale serving as panellists. Find out if Maksim Chmerkovskiy is the sloth in The Masked Dancer.

Is Maksim Chmerkovskiy the sloth in The Masked Dancer?

The Masked Dancer finale on February 17 was a battle between the three celebrities who are disguised as Cotton Candy, Sloth and Tulip. Out of this trio of talent, the strongest dancer was the contestant hidden inside the Sloth costume. From the contestant’s style of dancing, and the clues he gave in his videos and his conversations with the four judges, many fans had already guessed who the real person was behind the sloth costume. The dancer behind the sloth costume was none other than Ukranian-American Latin ballroom dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

He was also one of the professional dancers in Dancing with the Stars. His IMDb page reveals that Chmerkovskiy had starred as The Bachelor in the Ukranian version of the show. He has also made appearances in shows like General Hospital, and Netflix’s Fuller House.

Is Maksim Chmerkovskiy married?

According to a report in People Magazine, in 2012 Chmerkovskiy began dating another DWTS pro, Peta Murgatroyd. The couple separated after only 10 months in 2013 but reunited again in October 2014. Maksim and Peta got engaged in 2015 and later had a son Shai Aleksander who was born on January 4, 2017. They tied the knot the very same year and are still going strong.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy in The Masked Dancer performed a different dance style every week. His dance routines involved doing a ribbon dance that led to the judges guessing Chmerkovskiy as Will Ferrell and Jack Black. After the Sloth took off his mask and revealed himself at the end of the night, Chmerkovskiy proceeded to explain that the stethoscope in a previous clue package was because he had an arc on General Hospital. The "Glee" toothpaste intimated that he was partnered with Glee! star Heather Morris on Dancing With the Stars.

