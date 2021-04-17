Is 'Mom' Ending This Year? Here's All You Need To Know About The CBS Sitcom's Finale

Mom is one of the most popular American sitcoms streaming currently. The show premiered on September 23, 2013, and now after 7 years of running successfully across TV screens in America, Mom is coming to an end with its 8th season. As per reports, CBS has cancelled the show making the current season its final one.

When is Mom's finale?

Yes, it is true. No matter how heartbreaking, the bitter truth is, but Mom is coming to an end, this year itself. The series finale consisting of Mom's ending is set to premiere on Thursday, May 13 2021. With this, the incredible journey of Christy and Bonnie Plunkett will come to an end.

Mom's 8th season was the first-ever season to not feature their co-lead Anna Faris. The actress had surprisingly quit the show after completing 7 seasons with Mom. She cited the reason for this as it will allow her "to pursue new opportunities".

Allison Janney on Mom's ending

Allison Janney who plays Bonnie Plunkett opened up about the ending of Mom on CBS' Late Late Show with James Corden a month ago on March 17, 2021. The actress was quoted saying, "We thought, surely, they're going to want more Mom, and they decided not. There are so many reasons behind that... most of them probably money". Talking about the series finale Allison said, "I'm sad. I wish we'd had at least another year for the writers to have that much time to ramp up to the ending".

Executive producers on the ending of Mom

Executive producers of the show, Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay in a statement said, “For the past eight years, we’ve had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week”. They also talked about how their aim has always been to portray recovery from alcoholism and addiction on a prime network and how proud they were to know the impact Mom has had on people's lives. Thanking everyone for their contribution to the show they added, "We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us”.

