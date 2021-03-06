Is Monica Rambeau Ms Marvel, Or Some Other Marvel Superhero? Everything You Need To Know

WandaVision ending saw Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau being asked to meet with a certain entity, or entities, in space by a Skrull who was disguised as a human law enforcement officer. MCU enthusiasts have attributed this decision on the part of the mysterious figure involved with the Skrulls to the abilities that Monica Rambeau received during the course of the now-concluded series. Since then, several fanatics of the eponymous cinematic universe have wondered about Monica Rambeau's future trajectory in it. Read on to find out what exactly gave Monica Rambeau her powers and which superhero from the Marvel comics she will be seen bringing to life during her next MCU appearance.

Why does Monica Rambeau have powers?

One of the episodes of WandaVision sees Kat Dennings' political science major-turned Astrophysicist Darcy Lewis pointing out a certain detail about the barriers of the Hex that was created by Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlett Witch. While divulging information on the same, Dennings' Darcy Lewis reveals that the barriers essentially rewrites everything or everyone that passes through it on a molecular level. One such example of a person passing through it is Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, who, throughout the series, is seen breaking the barriers of the Hex three times; Once when she voluntarily entered the Hex to reason Wanda. The second time was when Wanda threw Rambeau out of her reality, breaking many virtual walls and going through the barrier one more time. The third time around, Rambeau entered the Hex once again voluntarily after surpassing its re-enforced barriers.

After Rambeau's third encounter with the energy barrier, the viewers of the show see that Rambeau's vision, and her eye colour, have changed. Later on, Parris' Rambeau is seen landing on her feet while exuding a certain form of energy after being mishandled by Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, indicating that her molecular composition has been rewritten enough number of times time for her to have gained a certain set of special abilities.

Is Monica Rambeau Ms Marvel?

It is widely believed that during Parris' Monica Rambeau's next MCU appearance, which is said to be Captain Marvel 2, she will be seen donning the comic book-accurate attire and the name of a superhero known as Spectrum. Spectrum is one of the very few superheroes in the Marvel comics lore who are of African-American descent. The real name of Ms Marvel, on the other hand, is Kamala Khan and she has a South Asian ancestry. The character of Ms Marvel has received her own MCU spinoff series of the same name and will see Iman Vellani in the shoes of Khan. Additionally, as mentioned earlier, Parris will probably be seen as Rambeau/Spectrum in the next Captain Marvel solo outing.

