Last Updated:

Is NCIS Ending In 2021 Along With Its Spin Off 'NCIS: New Orleans'?

Is NCIS ending in 2021 along with its spin-off NCIS: New Orleans? Here is more information about the same, read on to know more details about it.

Written By
Anushka Pathania
is ncis ending in 2021

NCIS is an American action police procedural TV show that started airing in the year 2003 and has a total of 18 seasons. The show is created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill and the show revolves around a fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The show combines elements of the military drama and police procedural genres and was a spin off from JAG.

READ | When did Breena die on NCIS? Find out what happened to Breena Palmer

As of 2021, it has become the second longest-running scripted non-animated US primetime TV series currently airing. NCIS has two spin off shows titled NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. There have been some speculations in media portals that NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans, a spin off of the NCIS original, will end in 2021. Here is more information about NCIS ending 2021.

READ | What happened to Dom on NCIS LA? Here's everything we know about his stint in show

Is NCIS ending in 2021?

A report in The Hollywood Reporter suggested in a report that the original NCIS starring Mark Harmon may be coming to end soon. Reportedly, the producers and stars are currently waiting to hear from CBS if there will be another season of the show.

READ | What happened to LaSalle on 'NCIS: New Orleans'? Know about the Lucas Black character

The media portal mentioned above, suggests that NCIS: New Orleans will end with its current season 7. Reportedly, the series finale will air on May 16, 2021 on CBS network.

READ | Why Is Maria Bello Leaving NCIS? The reason behind Maria Bello's exit from the CBS show

Why is it ending?

  • A report in the above-mentioned media portal suggests that NCIS: New Orleans is ending due to ratings and TRP. Reportedly, the show has been steadily declining in viewership and its 10-episode seventh season has received the lowest rating yet.
  • The first spin off of the NCIS titled, NCIS: Los Angeles is currently running in its 12th season. The show is getting positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

Cast of NCIS 

  • Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs
  • David McCallum as Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard
  • Sean Murray as Timothy McGee
  • Cote de Pablo as Ziva David 
  • Lauren Holly as Jenny Shepard 
  • Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance 
  • Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer (recurring: seasons 1–9, main: season 10–present)
  • Emily Wickersham as Eleanor Bishop (guest: season 11, episodes 9–11; main: season 11 episode 12–present)
  • Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas Torres (season 14–present)
  • Jennifer Esposito as Alexandra Quinn (season 14)
  • Duane Henry as Clayton Reeves 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT