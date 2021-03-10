Is NCIS Ending In 2021 Along With Its Spin Off 'NCIS: New Orleans'?

NCIS is an American action police procedural TV show that started airing in the year 2003 and has a total of 18 seasons. The show is created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill and the show revolves around a fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The show combines elements of the military drama and police procedural genres and was a spin off from JAG.

As of 2021, it has become the second longest-running scripted non-animated US primetime TV series currently airing. NCIS has two spin off shows titled NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. There have been some speculations in media portals that NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans, a spin off of the NCIS original, will end in 2021. Here is more information about NCIS ending 2021.

Is NCIS ending in 2021?

A report in The Hollywood Reporter suggested in a report that the original NCIS starring Mark Harmon may be coming to end soon. Reportedly, the producers and stars are currently waiting to hear from CBS if there will be another season of the show.

The media portal mentioned above, suggests that NCIS: New Orleans will end with its current season 7. Reportedly, the series finale will air on May 16, 2021 on CBS network.

Why is it ending?

A report in the above-mentioned media portal suggests that NCIS: New Orleans is ending due to ratings and TRP. Reportedly, the show has been steadily declining in viewership and its 10-episode seventh season has received the lowest rating yet.

The first spin off of the NCIS titled, NCIS: Los Angeles is currently running in its 12th season. The show is getting positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

Cast of NCIS