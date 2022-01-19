Is Netflix's 'Archive 81' Based On A True Story? Here's All You Need To Know

With a lot of good content arriving on Netflix, another major series that has been adding to the speculation is Archive 81. The thriller series explores the fate of a missing filmmaker from 1994 as a video researcher in the present catalogues of their final pieces of work. As the series is gaining popularity on the giant streaming platform since its premiere on January 14, fans have been wondering if Archive 81 is based on a true story or if the Netflix thriller is a work of fiction.

The latest series follows Dan Turner, an archivist who takes a job restoring a collection of videotapes, reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras who went missing in 1994. As Dan works more closely, he finds himself getting obsessed with Melody’s life and what had happened to him. He later discovers that filmmaker Melody didn't just disappear during a cult ritual, she was instead transported to another dimension, the Otherworld, and has been trapped there since 1994. Out of curiosity and to know more, Dan manages to travel there to save her, but before the two can make it back to reality safely, they are separated.

Is Archive 81 based on a true story?

A question that has been hitting the minds of many, is finally being revealed. No, Archive 81 is not based on a true story. Though certain scenes in the series like the found-footage videotapes and talk of a historic disappearance lend credence to the idea that Archive 81 is based on real events, however, the Netflix series is simply just a work of fiction.

The series is not based on a true story, but it does take inspiration from a podcast series of the same name that began airing in 2016 by Marc Sollinger and Dan Powel. On its official site, it’s described as ‘a found footage horror podcast about ritual, stories, and sound’. Archive 81 is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on January 14th, 2022.

Is Archive 81 renewed for season 2?

After receiving love from the views, fans have been speculating about season 2 of the series. But showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine already has plans about where the story could go next. Rebecca old Entertainment weekly that they are thinking about season 2. In fact, the brainstorming for season 2 started immediately after they finished working on season 1. The Archive 81 podcast has three seasons under its belt, so the TV adaptation still has lots to work with if the show continues.

Image: Instagram/Archive81NetflixTV