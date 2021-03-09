Is Netflix's 'Kim's Convenience' Ending? Show Makers Share An Update

'Kim's Convenience' is the first-ever Canadian comedy series that is lead by an Asian cast. However, there have been reports that the show is coming to an end after airing the last and final episode from the show's fifth season. The show has an ensemble cast of all Asian actors including Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang and Simu Liu who will be playing the lead role in Marvel's upcoming movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Is Netflix's 'Kim's Convenience' ending?

The producers of Netflix's 'Kim's Convenience' reported on Monday, March 8 that the popular comedy sitcom will be coming to an end on April 13. The final episode of 'Kim's Convenience' season 5 will mark to be the end of the popular show. Talking about the reason for the decision the producers said that they cannot move forward with the show as two of the sitcom's co-creators Choi and Kevin White have left the show to pursue other projects.

Their statement read, "Given their departure from the series, we have come to the difficult conclusion that we cannot deliver another season of the same heart and quality that has made the show so special... Thank you to our fans for the love and support you’ve given this show." The show's lead Simu Liu also confirmed by news by sharing a post on Instagram. He revealed that he is heartbroken and the fans of the show deserve better. Take a look at his Instagram post below:

'Kim's Convenience' Season 5

The show is based on the story of a Korean-Canadian family of Kim known as Appa and Mrs Kim known as Umma played by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Jean Yoon respectively who owns a convenience store in Toronto, Canada. Andrea Bang and Simu Liu play the role of Janet and Jung Kim the kids of Mr and Mrs Kim. The comedy is adapted from an award-winning play by Ins Choi and is created by Ivan Fecan, Alexandra Raffé, Choi and White. The first episode of season 5 aired on January 19, 2021.

The show is currently running its fifth season with the 8th episode airing today evening on March 9. 'Kim's Convenience' last episode will be airing on Tuesday, April 13 on the CBC channel. The show is currently only available in Netflix US and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in Canada.