Is 'Never Have I Ever' Season 4, The Series' Last Season? Mindy Kaling Unveils

Never Have I Ever is the popular American series featuring on Netflix which has been garnering massive popularity from the time it premiered in 2020. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the series is loosely inspired by the life experiences of Kaling when she lived in Boston during her childhood.

As the fans eagerly await the release of the new season of the show, the makers have some big news to reveal. Mindy Kaling dropped in a letter informing fans about the recent development on the release of the show that left many of the fans disappointed. Here's what she revealed.

Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever season 4 to be the last one

Amid the recent buzz about the release of Never Have I Ever season 3 among the fans, Mindy Kaling took to her official Instagram handle and issued an open letter informing her fans that the show had been renewed for season 4 but also mentioned that it will be the last season of the series. Kaling also teased the Never Have I Ever season 3 release date by stating that it is set to surface online during summer 2022. Escalating the curiosity of the fans, she also stated that they could not wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures they had in store for the fans. While signing off, she thanked all the fans for their love and support. The letter read-

"HEY CRICKETS! We've got some morning announcements for you: Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is gonna drop this summer! Plus we've just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about. We can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support - especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you! Mindy Kaling & Lang Fisher."

While many celebrity artists and fans expressed their excitement about the release of season 3 during summer, there were many who were shocked to learn that the fourth season will be the final season of the show. Some added that they should get more seasons after the fourth one while others exclaimed that this show should never end. Take a look at how the fans reacted.

Never Have I Ever cast

The popular cast of the series includes Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, Poorna Jagannathan as Dr Nalini Vishwakumar, Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Richa Moorjani as Kamala Nandiwadal, Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres, among others.

