Is 'Paava Kadhaigal' Based On A True Story? Read To Know The Truth Behind The Series

Paava Kadhaigal is an anthology web-series in Tamil that released in December 2020. Paava Kadhaigal has been directed by Sudha Kongara, Ventrimaaran, Gautham Menon, and Vignesh Shivan. The series deals with the complex relationships of love affairs. It also shows how honour, pride, and sin can influence matters of love. Since its release, the series has been getting great reviews from the audience and the critics alike. This Tamil anthology web-series can be watched on Netflix. The fourth film of the series was recently released on Netflix and after the release, fans have been dying to know is Paava Kadhaigal based on a true story.

Is Paava Kadhaigal based on a true story?

Paava Kadhaigal story consists of four individual stories. The first is Thangam (gold), Love Panna Uttranum, Vaanmagal, and Oor Iravu. The Tamil anthology series is very realistic in its storyline and portrayal of love affairs in Indian society. As a result, many audiences want to know Oor Iravu true story. Oor Iravu tells the story of a father who finds out that his married daughter is pregnant. He decides to mend their relationship. But he does not have good intent in his mind. He poisons her and watches her die a slow death. He took this step as his daughter married outside the caste and that brought dishonour and disgrace to the family.

While this is not based on a true story, however, this kind of honour killing happens in different parts of India even today as per several reports and research papers. Oor Iravu true story or the other films in the anthology might not be based on real-life incidents. However, the stories are real and based on the happenings that take place in different parts of India.

One of the highlighting aspects of the stories in this anthology series, as reported by The Indian Express, is that even now the family’s honour is tied to the chastity of the female members of the family. The anthology series also point a finger at those individuals who inflict torture on others in the name of honour.

