Is Porsha Williams Leaving 'RHOA'? Here Is What We Know So Far!

Porsha Williams is regarded as one of the increasingly popular television personalities, best known for appearing in the reality show The Real Housewives Of Atlanta or RHOA. She has been a prominent member of this show for many years and has consistently appeared in its episodes. However, rumours have been making rounds of a possibility that Porsha will be taking an exit from the show, which have left many of her fans concerned. Following are more details about whether Porsha will remain a part of this show or not.

Is Porsha leaving RHOA?

The rumours of Porsha Williams possibly leaving the show have been going on ever since she got involved in a controversy that took place in the ongoing season, during the surprise bachelorette party of Cynthia Bailey, according to urbanbellemag.com. Kenya had claimed that Porsha had indulged in intimacy with Bolo during that party, which was strongly denied by Williams. Her friendship with Marlo Hamptons also took a turn for the worse since the latter persisted on wanting to know the truth behind these rumours. In addition to this, there is another reason behind the growing suspicions among fans about her possibly leaving.

Porsha Williams, who is known to be an active face on Instagram, has avoided posting about RHOA on social media in an unusual manner. This has added to the rumours as many believe that she has been hinting at her exit with her recent behaviour. While no news about her exit is officially out, Porsha herself has refrained from either confirming or denying this news for the knowledge of her fans. Since there has been no official announcement on this matter, Porsha will likely continue to be a part of this show for the time being.

While RHOA had first premiered on television way back in 2008, Porsha only became a part of it in 2012. While she was an active member in season 5 and 6, she was temporarily side-lined in the 7th season. However, she returned as one of the main members of the show after the 8th season and has been going strong ever since. Further updates of her future at this show are now awaited.

