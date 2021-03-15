Is 'Pose' A True Story? Details Of This Series About New York Ball Culture

Pose is one of the popular drama television series about New York’s underground ballroom scene of the 1980s. The series is focused on New York City's African-American and Latino LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming drag ball culture scene. The characters from the series are dancers and models who compete against each other for trophies and recognition in this underground culture.

They also support one another in a network of chosen families known as Houses. The acclaimed series is created by Ryan Murphy who is known for his Glee and American Horror Story. The colourful show about glamour, voguing was acclaimed by the audience all over the world. Pose review had also been mostly positive. As the show became a huge hit, the audience is still wondering about is Pose a true story? For all the people who are wondering about the Pose show true story, here is everything you need to know about it.

Is Pose a true story?

For the people who are wondering about the Pose show true story, the answer is not a definite yes or a no. According to a report by The Sun, the show does not draw out from a singular story but instead, it is based on the general ballroom scene of New York in the eighties. After the release of the trailer, several fans who were curious to know about the Pose real story believed that the show is based on one single true story. However, that is not the case. The report mentioned that the characters had taken inspiration from specific people in history.

Pose real story

The show has also taken major inspiration from the revolutionary 1990 documentary Paris Is Burning. The documentary has portrayed the African-American and Latino culture between 1986-1989. In the show Pose, several characters have been either inspired or named after the real characters in the documentary. Like the inventor of voguing - Jose Gutierez Xtravaganza - and Sol Pendavis Williams of the House of Pendavis. Pose also struck a chord with the audience as it casts trans actors in trans roles. The Pose features an ensemble cast including Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek, Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Billy Porter, Indya Moore, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Charlayne Woodard, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Angel Bismark Curiel, Dyllón Burnside, and Sandra Bernhard. Therefore it is safe to say that even though the series is not based on a single true story, it takes its inspiration from several true stories.

Image Credits: Pose FX Instagram