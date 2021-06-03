Is 'Psych' Leaving Peacock? Know If The Comedy Series Will Leave NBC's Streaming Platform

NBC's detective comedy series Psych successfully ran from July 7, 2006, to March 26, 2014, for 8 seasons. The show's immense popularity developed a huge fandom and the fans were known as "PsychOs". After the show ended, the main cast reunited for a movie based on the series which was titled Psych: The Movie that released in 2017. The film was followed by the sequel Psych 2: Lassie Come Home which premiered on NBC Universal's streaming platform Peacock on July 15, 2020. All 8 seasons of Pysch are available on Peacock. However, there are rumours that the show could be leaving the streaming platform.

Is Psych leaving Peacock?

The rumours of the Psych series departing from the streaming platform Peacock had made many of the PsychO's worry. One of the Psych fan pages wrote on Reddit that they had asked Psych's official account on Twitter if Psych season 1 to 8 will be leaving Peacock. The user (BCarn18) said that an official page had answered them and said that Peacock will be not leaving in 28 days. The answer read "Thanks for reaching out. Psych Seasons 1 through 8 will not be leaving Peacock in 28 days. We will pass this information along to the proper department." There has been no official statement yet of Psych leaving Peacock.

About Psych 3: This Is Gus movie

On May 13, 2021, Peacock had announced the third film in the franchise titled Psych 3: This Is Gus which is expected to go on floors around August. According to TV Line, during Psych 2's Peacock premiere lead actor James Rodriguez said that he would love to do another film but the truth was the fans would always dictate how many of these will be made in the future. He said it will never be them who would shut down the franchise He said if there is going to be another movie then the cast members would not think twice and they would just look at the calendar and figure out the schedule. He concluded, the chances were really good that they would end up giving a boost to Peacock.

The main cast of Psych consists of Rodriguez as Shawn Spenser, Dule Hill as Gus, Jazmyn Simon as Selene, Timothy Omundson as Carlton Lassiter, and many more. According to the TV Line, the third film will pick up from Gus and Selene's shotgun wedding and the birth of their child Baby Guster. Shawn and "Groomzilla" Gus embark on the mission to reach Selene's estranged husband before the wedding. Among the main cast, Maggie Lawson, Kirsteam Nelson, and Corbin Bernsen have confirmed to return for the third film.

IMAGE: STILL FROM PSYCH: LASSIE COMES HOME TRAILER

