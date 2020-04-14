Is 'Raikar Case' A Real Story & Based On True Events? Read Here

The Raikar Case is the latest series which debuted on Voot Select. The show features an extensive star cast of Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Ashwini Bhave, Neil Bhoopalam, Parul Gulati and Vaishnavi Kadam in pivotal roles. The Raikar Case revolves around a classic whodunnit plot which features several twists and turns. But does is this series based on a real-life story?

Is Raikar Case a real story?

The Raikar Case revolves around the story of the Raikar family going through a deep tragedy of the passing of the family's youngest son, Tarun Raikar. The teaser for the series reveals that it is based on true events but it is important to know that the series uses only a few vague descriptions of the actual case.

The Raikar Case series is based in Goa and the real-life murder of Ratnakar Raikar also took place in Goa itself. The murder took place in 2012 due to motives revolving around greed and the show also follows a similar line but uses the Raikar name in order to bait audience members and serve them a story different than the original case in all capacities.

