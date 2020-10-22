Scam 1992 Season 2 On The Cards? How Is Ketan Parekh Connected To The Show?

Scam 1992 is the latest SonyLIV web series that has gripped the Indian audience. This new drama series is directed by Hansal Mehta and revolves around the life of late stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Scam 1992 was a successful venture for SonyLIV, but its success now poses the question of whether Scam 1992 Season 2 is on cards? Who will Scam 1992 Season 2 focus on?

Will there be Season 2 of 'Scam 1992'?

The Indian audience has witnessed several new web series and films in 2020. The latest addition to this list is Scam 1992. This SonyLIV web series revolves around the true story of a financial scam executed by late stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Scam 1992 was directed by none other than Hansal Mehta.

Scam 1992 was based on journalist Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu’s book The Scam: Who Won, who Lost, who Got Away. The web series premiered on SonyLIV on October 9, 2020. Since the web series premiered on the OTT platform, it has received positive reviews. The actors' performances and its gripping screenplay received special appreciation. This response led to the question of: Will there be a Season 2 of Scam 1992?

Is Ketan Parekh in Scam 1992 Season 2?

As mentioned above, Scam 1992 revolves around the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Season 1 of the show covered Mehta’s rise and fall and the entire scam. Hence the possibility of Harshad Mehta being the protagonist of Season 2 of Scam 1992 is less.

According to Binged’s report, there could be a possibility of Scam 1992 becoming an anthology series. Since Scam 1992 Season 1 focused on Harshad Mehta, this time it could focus on Ketan Parekh. Ketan Parekh is considered to be a protégé of Harshad Mehta.

Finance journalist Sucheta Dalal and the co-author of The Scam: The Scam: Who Won, who Lost, who Got Away was also involved in investigating the scam executed by Parekh. This scam was known as the Ketan Parekh Scam and it took place in 2001. If this possibility turns out to be true, the anthology series could cover many other scams and storylines. Although Scam 1992 makers are yet to comment on this possibility.

