Is 'Shadow And Bone' Season 2 Confirmed? Here's All You Need To Know About The Show

Shadow and Bone is an American fantasy television series developed by Eric Heisserer for Netflix that premiered on April 23, 2021. The show is based on Leigh Bardugo's bestselling young adult novels set in her Grishaverse. The show has been trending on Netflix and has received a great response from viewers. Has the Shadow and Bone been renewed for season 2? Read ahead to find details about the show.

Is Shadow and Bone season 2 confirmed?

According to a report on What's on Netflix, the streaming service has already renewed the show for a second season. However, Netflix hasn't announced anything officially yet and might be done in a month or so. Season 2 would probably release in 2022 as Netflix usually sets its seasons a year apart.

What would Shadow and Bone season 2 be about?

The official description for season 1 says, “Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world.” The first season was a faithful adaptation of the book of the same name so it seems like season 2 will cover the second book, Siege and Storm. The description of the second book reads: "The Darkling is more determined than ever to claim Alina's magic and use it to take the Ravkan throne. With nowhere else to turn, Alina enlists the help of an infamous privateer and sets out to lead the Grisha army. But as the truth of Alina's destiny unfolds, she slips deeper into the Darkling's deadly game of forbidden magic, and further away from her humanity. To save her country, Alina will have to choose between her power and the love she thought would always be her shelter. No victory can come without sacrifice–and only she can face the oncoming storm."

About Shadow and Bone season 2 cast

The cast of season 1 will likely return to the second part. Shadow and Bone stars Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Danielle Galligan, Calahan Skogman, Sujaya Dasgupta, Daisy Head, Luka Pasqualino, and Kevin Eldon. The announcement of the new cast members would happen only after the official renewal announcement.

(Promo Image source: Shadow and Bone's Instagram)