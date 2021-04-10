Is 'Shrek' On Netflix? Find Out Where You Can Enjoy This Timeless Classic

Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona have been an integral part of our childhood and even bigger parts of our hearts. What matters is what's on the inside and who stays with you no matter what, and what better movie than Shrek to teach your children this! After two decades of its release on April 22, 2001, the movie is still relevant and refreshing. There is no age limit for wanting to revisit this classic, but where can you catch it? Is Shrek on Netflix in 2021 or any other OTT streaming platforms where you can enjoy this film?

Is 'Shrek' on Netflix in 2021?

Starring Mikey Myers, Eddy Murphy, and Cameron Diaz as the lead voices, there is not a single person who wouldn't jump to watch the movie instantly! Thankfully for all the Shrek fans out there, the movie is streaming on Netflix India as of 2021. What's more is that you can have a Shrek Marathon on Netflix, as you can find numerous Shrek films on the platform including, Shrek Swamp Stories and Shrek Spooky Stories!

Shrek films on Netflix

You would certainly want to have a Shrek marathon once you finish the first film in the franchise, so what other Shrek films on Netflix are there? Right from Shrek Two, Shrek The Third, to Shrek Forever After The Final Chapter, you can catch all the parts in the franchise on the streaming platform. Apart from this, you can also check out the short film Shrek The Halls on the platform. The platform also has the series, Shrek's Swamp Stories and Spooky Stories!

About 'Shrek' and the cast

Shrek is an American animated comedy film based on the 1990 fairy tale written by William Steig which has the same name. The movie revolves around an ogre called Shrek who finds his swamp intruded and populated by some fairy tale creatures who have been banished by Lord Farquaad. Lord Farquaad who is conspiring to be a king makes a deal with Shrek to regain control of his swamp in return for rescuing Princess Fiona whom Farquaad intends to marry.

Shrek is voiced by the Inglourious Basterds actor, Mike Myers, while Donkey's character was voiced by the Coming 2 America actor Eddy Murphy and Princess Fiona was voiced for by the My Best Friend's Wedding actress Cameron Diaz. The infamous Lord Farquaad was voiced for by the American actor, musician, poet, author, singer John Lithgow.