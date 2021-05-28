Is Sidharth Shukla Nervous About Web Debut 'Broken But Beautiful 3'? Sonia Rathee Reveals

Sidharth Shukla is all set to make his OTT debut with season 3 of ALT Balaji original show Broken But Beautiful opposite Sonia Rathee, who is also making her first appearance on a web series. In a recent interview, Rathee revealed whether Shukla is excited or nervous ahead of the release of the show. Scroll further to know what Sonia had to say and find out other details about the show.

Sidharth Shukla makes debut with Broken But Beautiful 3; is he nervous or excited?

Sonia Rathee was recently in a conversation with Bollywood Life, days ahead of the release of Broken But Beautiful 3. The debutante was asked if she is nervous about the show’s release and she said that she is both nervous and excited as all the actors have worked hard for the show and want people to like it. Further on, the actor was asked if her co-star Sidharth Shukla is nervous too and if the two have talked about it, to which Sonia replied that Sidharth, Priyanka Ghose and she did a video call on the day of the trailer release and they were glad that the trailer turned out so good.

She also expressed Sidharth is a seasoned actor, so she doesn’t think that he is nervous, but he is excited for sure. The actor then went on to share that she did not have any presumptions about how Sidharth will be and was surprised by his skills. Sonia mentioned that while other actors including herself took some time to get into their character, Shukla who comes with experience was able to get in and out of it, pretty quickly.

Next up, Sonia opened up about all the talk that is going around about the intimate scenes that will feature on the show; she said that it is just their job and after a while, the scenes are nothing more than choreography. She mentioned that the scene she found the toughest to deliver is the one at the climax of the series, but didn’t disclose too many details. Sonia has been at the receiving end of major love after she was announced to be Sidharth’s co-star for the show and expressed that she hopes for this love and support to continue, even for her future projects.

Image: Sonia Rathee Instagram

