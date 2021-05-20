Is The FRIENDS Reunion Scripted? Here's Everything You Need To Know Before The Release

The much-anticipated FRIENDS reunion is all set to take place this month-end. The makers even dropped the trailer of the cast reuniting in the episode, 'The One Where They Got Back Together'. However, the question that arises before watching the special edition is that is the FRIENDS reunion scripted? Take a look at what David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller had to say about the FRIENDS reunion on HBO Max.

Is the FRIENDS reunion scripted?

The FRIENDS reunion trailer created a huge hype yesterday, May 19 on social media. The cast was seen appearing in the special edition while Jennifer asks if the crew had tissues to wipe her tears. The FRIENDS reunion on HBO Max is not an episode from the show but a special edition talk show where the cast of the show will be reliving their memories. David told Graham Norton on his show The Graham Norton Show in April 2021, that the reunion is not scripted. None of the cast members will be in their character. They will be playing themselves. However, there is one section from the show which is special but he did not want to give it away yet.

They will have a table reading of the episode The One With the Jellyfish. In the trailer, they were also seen playing the trivia game from season four where Monica and Rachel play against Joey and Chandler while they bet their apartment, which they eventually lose to the boys. Lisa Kudrow recited her lines 'my eyes, my eyes' from the episode The one where everyone finds out. Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry in FRIENDS reunion will be seen recreating their scenes where they sit on their chair Rosita and enjoy its comfort. Thus as David mentioned previously, the episode is spontaneous and has nothing scripted.

Apart from the 6 actors, other casts from the series like Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Larry Hankin, Reese Witherspoon, Christina Pickles, Elliott Gould, and Maggie Wheeler who played Richard, Gunther, Mr Heckles, Jill Greene, Judy, and Jack Geller and Janice respectively on the show will also appear. The show will also have several guest stars who will interact with the lead actors. Guest stars who are said to appear on the show are David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, and Malala Yousafzai. FRIENDS reunion release date is scheduled to be on May 27, 2021, on HBO Max.

Image: Still from FRIENDS reunion trailer

